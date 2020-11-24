Tiruchirapalli

Public hearing postponed

The Ariyalur district administration has announced postponement of a public hearing earlier planned on November 25 in Reddipalayam village for discussion on limestone mining by Ramco Cements, in view of Nivar cyclone.

The new date for the publice hearing will be announced later, Collector D. Rathna said in a press release

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 24, 2020 10:40:54 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Tiruchirapalli/public-hearing-postponed/article33172028.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY