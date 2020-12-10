Public hearing held

Ariyalur

10 December 2020 19:12 IST

A public hearing was conducted at Kayarlabath near here on Thursday to hear the views of the people on increasing the quantum of limestone mining at Kallankurichi by the Tamil Nadu Cements Corporation Limited.

Collector D. Rathna presided over the hearing. In her introductory remarks, Ms.Rathna said that TNCCL had planned to increase the quantum of mining from .28 million tonnes to 1.34 million tonnes for its plant at Kayarlabath. The views of the people had been noted down and they would be sent to the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change of the Central Government.

The Collector said that she would study the demands of the residents on employment and their concern on environment and pollution control. Appropriate steps would be taken to meet their demands.