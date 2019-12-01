Public hearing conducted on move to notify four villages as ‘Eco Sensitive Zones’

A public hearing on the proposal to include four villages of the district as ‘Eco Sensitive Zones’ of the proposed Kanniyakumari Wildlife Sanctuary, was held at Radhapuram on Saturday.

With District Collector Shilpa Prabhakar Satish chairing the meet to elicit public opinion on including Levingipuram, Pazhavoor, Karunkulam and Panagudi villages of Radhapuram taluk as ‘Eco Sensitive Zones’ of the proposed wildlife sanctuary, a small number of people from these villages participated in the meeting to air their views.

“The objective of notifying ‘Eco Sensitive Zone’ around any wildlife sanctuary is to regulate development activities being carried out in these areas which should not affect the wildlife in anyway. The public opinion will be forwarded to the officials concerned for appropriate further course of action,” Ms. Shilpa noted.

Tirunelveli Lok Sabha MP S. Gnanathiraviam, Sub-Collector, Cheranmahadevi, Pradeep Dhayal and Kanniyakumari District Forest Officer Anand participated in the meeting.

Former MLA of Radhapuram M. Appavu, who submitted a petition to the Collector against the move to notify Levingipuram, Pazhavoor and Karunkulam as ‘Eco Sensitive Zones’, said there was no justification in the move to include four villages of Radhapuram taluk. “While no wild animal can be seen in 10 Km radius around Panagudi and neighbouring areas, all close to the Western Ghats, owing to the rocket propellent tests being conducted at ISRO’s Propulsion Research Complex at Mahendragiri, there is no chance for animals living in the areas around Levingipuram, Pazhavoor and Karunkulam, which are situated far away from the Western Ghats. Hence, there is no need for notifying these areas as ‘Eco Sensitive Zones’,” said Mr. Appavu.

The former MLA pointed out that the official machinery, while allowing activities, including rocket propellent tests of ISRO’s Propulsion Research Complex in the Western Ghats, was trying to restrict people from carrying out their regular livelihood activities in villages situated far away from the forest area.

He also quoted the findings of a report submitted by Kasturirengan Committee in 2013.

“In this report, it has been stated that no village in Radhapuram taluk can be notified as ‘Eco Sensitive Zone’ as all the villages, except Panagudi are situated far away from the Western Ghats,” Mr. Appavu said.