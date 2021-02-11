Public flout COVID-19 norms and authorities look the other way

Tiruchi

A large number of city residents seem to be throwing caution to the wind by failing to wear face masks, an important protective measure against the spread of COVID-19.

Many leave their masks at home or keep them in their bags, instead of wearing them. The public has no fear of contracting the viral infection, or of paying up a fine any more, a traffic policeman said.

Earlier, officials of Tiruchi Corporation and city police had been clamping down on those flouting COVID-19 norms, especially for not wearing masks or maintaining personal distance. However, it has now become common to see people travelling without masks, or pulling it down to their chin as authorities have begun to look the other way, many say.

Despite awareness drives on COVID-19, many seem to believe that since the number of cases was coming down in the State, they will not contract the infection, said P. Marimuthu, a resident. “Many youngsters are seen around the city without masks. While they may contract the infection and even if they do, they will recover quickly but they will be putting elders at their homes at risk,” he said.

The State government had announced that a fine of ₹5,000 would be imposed on those violating the standard operating procedure (SOP) issued for commercial establishments and other public places. Those not wearing a face mask in public places will have to pay ₹200.

A traffic policeman stationed near the Gandhi Market said that they had received no instructions on imposing fine for flouting mask-wearing over the last month. “We had been insisting that the public wear it, but now, we have been instructed to collect fines from those not wearing helmets,” he said.

Corporation Commissioner S. Sivasubramanian said that the public believe that there is a low risk of contracting the infection. However, some clusters have been identified in some places and so, mask-wearing was important, he insisted. “We will further intensify checking and will impose fines in crowded areas,” he said.