Public events becoming more common in Tiruchi

Performing artistes get back into form as venues revive their engagements schedule

The most visible sign of the city’s return to normal has been the reopening of public venues for cultural events in and around Tiruchi. Artistes were among the hardest hit by closure of theatres, temples and banquet halls during the pandemic-induced lockdown.

The situation seems to be improving slowly as social and cultural events get the city back into a cautiously celebratory mood.

In the run-up to Maha Shivaratri, (due on March 1), dance troupes are getting their acts ready for the night-long celebration of traditional performances. “This year, we have trimmed our schedule a bit and will be presenting dance programmes at three temples instead of the usual five,” Supriya Ravikumar, founder-president of Naalathe, a group of teachers of Bharatanatyam and related arts, told The Hindu.

Ms. Supriya said the group’s performances will be held at Jambukeswarar Akhilandeswari Temple in Tiruvanaikovil, Uthamar Kovil, and the Rock Fort Uchipillaiyar Temple this year. “We are hoping to get the support of temple authorities in stage arrangements as this is a much-anticipated event in the dance calendar,” she said.

On Saturday (February 26), Rasika Ranjana Sabha is raising its curtains after a long hiatus, with the Tamil drama En Veedu, En Kanavan, En Kuzhanthai produced by the Chennai-based Komal Theatre troupe.

“We informed only members about the show because we wanted to avoid crowding in the F.G.N. Hall,” said N. Sekhar, Secretary, R.R. Sabha. “We will be following the standard safety protocols of social distancing in the seating arrangements,” he added.

But while halls can enforce some kind of order on audience behaviour, the same cannot be done when the events are held in semi-public spaces. “The essence of live performances is the audience interaction, but this can get a little out of hand when people are packed tightly into tents or makeshift enclosures,” said Carnatic vocalist R. Kashyap Mahesh, who was one of the performers at a series of concerts held in Srirangam this week.

“People should wear masks, and sit a little apart, but they don’t follow the rules,” he rued.

Nadaswaram exponent Subhan Kasim is heartened by the re-employment of musicians for social functions in recent weeks. “Thanks to the rigorous vaccination drive, most nadaswaram artistes who depend on local bookings for their livelihood, have been able to get engagements in the city. Everyone has got into the habit of carrying their vaccination certificates as proof, to ensure a safe performance,” said Mr. Kasim.

However, the lack of requisite permissions and air travel closures have hit more experienced artistes who hold international concerts, he said. “We used to be regularly invited to events in the United States, but so far we haven’t been cleared for any foreign engagements,” he said.

Tiruchi choir group Singspirations had to drop out of the World Choir Games in Belgium late last year due to the lockdown, but things are back on track locally.

“We are hoping to hold a fundraising concert in Nagercoil in April, and one in Tiruchi by May. Our group has members of all ages, so we have been extra careful while having our personal practice sessions. There is nothing to beat practising and performing together,” said B. Jonath Backia Seelan, conductor of Singspirations.