Public cautioned against online fraudsters

The Mayiladuthurai district administration has cautioned people against getting deceived from fraudsters operating fake WhatsApp accounts.

The police department has been instructed to take stringent action against fraudsters using the profile picture of District Collectors and asking gullible people and government officials to transfer money from their accounts for purchase of gift cards using online apps.

In a press release, Collector R. Lalitha advised the people to ignore such messages on social media platforms, and to immediately alert the office of Superintendent of Police through WhatsApp: 94426-26792.