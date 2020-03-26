‘Public can send petitions through email and Whatsapp’

The Pudukottai district administration has appealed to the general public to send their petitions containing their demands and grievances either through e-mail or Whatsapp instead of coming directly to the District Collectorate. The move comes in the wake of the lockdown announced in view of COVID-19 pandemic.

An official press release said public could e-mail their petitions to collrpdk@nic.in and yseccoll.tnpdk@nic.in. They could also send their petition in the Whatsapp number 94454-61746. The move has been taken as instructed by the State government, the release added.

Collector P. Uma Maheswari said the State government had advised the Pudukottai district administration to carry out street-level awareness campaigns across the district every day to drive home the importance of personal distancing and to comply with the prohibitory orders issued to check the spread of the virus disease. The government had also advised the district administration to identify those who had returned to the district from abroad and keep monitoring such persons after putting them in home quarantine. Ms. Uma Maheswari appealed to the public to ensure personal distancing to protect themselves from COVID-19 virus. Another release said hotels and grocery shops have been permitted to function all through the day without any time restrictions.