Public barred from entering places of worship

More than seven months after major shrines here and elsewhere in the region were reopened for public following relaxations announced by the State government, devotees were not permitted in temples and other religious places of worship from Monday onwards following a direction from the State government in the wake of spike in COVID-19 cases.

Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department officials said devotees were barred from entering the temples in adherence to the government’s direction, adding that the daily rituals and poojas would continue at the shrines through engagement of priests and temple staff. The doors at the Srirangam Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple were shut for devotees with the temple staff posted outside. Devotees were not allowed inside churches and mosques heeding to the government’s direction. Priests in churches would perform the daily rituals.

It was on September 1 last year that all major religious places of worship were re-opened for devotees following relaxations announced by the State government then and on the basis of specified standard operating procedures.