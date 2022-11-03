Public Accounts Committee visits Karur inspects progress of various schemes

The Hindu Bureau KARUR
November 03, 2022 19:59 IST

Members of the Assembly Public Accounts Committee led by K. Selvaperunthagai visited Karur and inspected the progress of various schemes in the district on Thursday.

Accompanied by Assembly Secretary K. Srinivasan, Mr. Selvaperunthagai held a review meeting at the Collector’s Office. Collector T. Prabhushankar, Superintendent of Police A. Sundaravadhanam and senior officials of the district took part in the meeting. The panel members sought the reply of various officials on the findings of the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) report. The Chairman of the committee asked the officials to expedite the ongoing schemes in accordance with the guidelines stipulated by the Government.

Earlier, the panel members visited the banks of the Amaravathi river and discussed with the officials on ways and means to check pollution. They also checked the functioning of dyeing units at Periyar Nagar on whether they followed the rules and regulations of the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board.

