ADVERTISEMENT

Public Accounts Committee undertakes inspection

December 27, 2022 09:04 pm | Updated 09:04 pm IST - MAYILADUTHURAI

The Hindu Bureau

: Members of Public Accounts Committee of Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly headed by K. Selvaperunthagai inspected various ongoing projects and implementation of various government schemes in Mayiladuthurai district on Tuesday.

Accompanied by District Collector R. Lalitha and MLAs, the Committee inspected the activities of Agricultural Extension Centre at Vaideeswarankovil, the Government Hospital at Sirkazhi, Adi-Dravida Welfare Hostels, the work on estabishment of a new bus stand at Mannampandal, and the underground drainage project in Mayiladuthurai, among other projects.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US