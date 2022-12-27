HamberMenu
Public Accounts Committee undertakes inspection

December 27, 2022 09:04 pm | Updated 09:04 pm IST - MAYILADUTHURAI

The Hindu Bureau

: Members of Public Accounts Committee of Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly headed by K. Selvaperunthagai inspected various ongoing projects and implementation of various government schemes in Mayiladuthurai district on Tuesday.

Accompanied by District Collector R. Lalitha and MLAs, the Committee inspected the activities of Agricultural Extension Centre at Vaideeswarankovil, the Government Hospital at Sirkazhi, Adi-Dravida Welfare Hostels, the work on estabishment of a new bus stand at Mannampandal, and the underground drainage project in Mayiladuthurai, among other projects.

