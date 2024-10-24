GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Public Accounts Committee members visit schools fire stations and barrage at Mukkombu

Published - October 24, 2024 09:01 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau
Members of the Public Accounts Committee of the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly led by K. Selvaperunthagai inspects the barrage at Mukkombu near Tiruchi on Thursday.

Members of the Public Accounts Committee of the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly led by K. Selvaperunthagai inspects the barrage at Mukkombu near Tiruchi on Thursday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Members of the Public Accounts Committee of the Legislative Assembly, led by K. Selvaperunthagai, inspected ongoing projects and implementation of government schemes in the district on Thursday.

The panel members visited the Fire and Rescue Services Station at Cantonment here and checked the functioning of fire tenders. They specifically checked whether the fire service vehicles were in use for more than 10 years from the date of their manufacturing. Similarly, they checked other fire fighting equipment at the fire stations.

Later, the team visited Mukkombu and took stock of the distribution of water for irrigation. They checked the newly built barrage across the Kollidam. Mr. Selvaperunthagai made a surprise visit to the Government Adi Dravidar School and the hostel at Somarasampettai. He tasted the noon meal served to children.

At the Government Higher Secondary Schools for Blind at Puthur, the team members checked whether the teachers were as per the students-teachers ratio. Mr. Selvaperunthagai said as against the sanctioned teachers strength of 30, the school had just five teachers.

The panel members held a review meeting at the Collector’s Office. Collector M. Pradeep Kumar was present.

