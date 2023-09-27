Public Accounts Committee inspects ongoing projects in Thanjavur

September 27, 2023 07:07 pm | Updated 07:07 pm IST - THANJAVUR

Members of the Public Accounts Committee of Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly headed by K. Selvaperunthagai inspected ongoing projects and implementation of government schemes in Thanjavur district on Wednesday.

The committee visited the Thanjavur palace to take stock of the renovation of Darbar Hall and a few other buildings within the premises. At Saraswathi Mahal Library, the members inspected the smart room featuring the videos of Thanjavur Big Temple and Grand Anicut.

The committee members also inspected the Government Raja Mirasdar Hospital and checked the stock of medicines. They also interacted with the patients regarding the quality of treatment.

Hostels run by Backward Classes Welfare and Adi Dravidar Welfare departments at Kundavai Nachiyar Government Women’s Arts College were among other places inspected by the committee members. Collector Deepak Jacob and senior officials accompanied them.