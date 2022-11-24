  1. EPaper
Public Accounts Committee holds Tiruchi Aavin responsible for ₹1.62 crore loss

November 24, 2022 08:07 pm | Updated 08:07 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau
Members of Public Accounts Committee headed by K. Selvaperunthagai inspects records at Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital in Tiruchi on Thursday.

Members of Public Accounts Committee headed by K. Selvaperunthagai inspects records at Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital in Tiruchi on Thursday. | Photo Credit: MOORTHY M

A loss of ₹1.62 crore has been incurred by Aavin, Tiruchi, as it had “failed to ensure proper usage of machineries” purchased to check the quality of milk, K. Selvaperunthagai, Chairman of Public Accounts Committee of the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly said here on Thursday.

The Committee inspected the works undertaken by 14 departments based on the reports given by the Principal Accountant General, which had found some discrepancies. The committee has also found some discrepancies in the area of financial management and would soon summon officials to appear for an inquiry in Chennai, Mr. Selvaperunthagai told mediapersons.

“We have also reviewed the Cauvery-Vaigai-Gundar link project,” he said, adding that the officials have been instructed to speed up the Smart City projects initiated in 2020 for completion by the end of this year. The committee has also suggested five road safety measures to check accidents in the city, he said.

The committee held a review meeting with Collector M. Pradeep Kumar after inspecting various development works in the district.

A six-member committee headed by Mr. Selvaperunthagai inspected the infrastructure and basic facilities at the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital and inquired with the doctors about the treatment procedure. The members also interacted with the patients.

The committee also inspected the construction of a working women’s hostel at ₹5.65 crore at K. Abishekapuram zone, besides examining the various ongoing projects implemented under the Smart Cities Mission.

At Navalur Kuttapattu and Manikandam, they inspected the integrated farms for raising goats, cows, chickens, fish, and vegetables, and learnt about the progress in setting up mushroom farm, vermicomposting, beekeeping, and cattle fodder cultivation. The Committee came up with suggestions to maintain the farms effectively.

The technology research processes were explained to the Committee at Anbil Dharmalingam Agricultural and Research Centre at Navalur Kuttapattu. They also handed over welfare assistance to the farmers.

