Tiruchirapalli

PU ward member beheaded

R. Rajesh (38) of Manalmedu Kovilur, a ward member of Muthupettai Panchayat Union, was beheaded by an unidentified gang on Monday.

The murder came to light after the public noticed a human head slip and fall on the road at Alankadu area from a moving two-wheeler. Two persons riding the vehicle, fled the scene. Immediately, passers-by alerted the police.

Following a thorough search in the nearby areas, the police found a headless body lying near a coir factory.

On further investigation, the police identified the deceased as Muthupettai Panchayat Union Ward-11 member Rajesh. He is said to have been involved in several criminal cases, including a murder case.

Rajesh, who had got elected to the PU as an independent candidate, later joined the AIADMK, police said.

