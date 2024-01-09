Provision of free farm power connections under third phase runs into delays

January 09, 2024 07:35 pm | Updated 07:35 pm IST - TIRUCHI:

Six months have passed since the launch of a scheme to provide 50,000 additional free electricity connections to farmers in the State. However, Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) is yet to provide connections to most of the beneficiaries in many districts including Tiruchi region.

There were about 4.52 lakh pending applications for free electricity in March 2021. The DMK government, soon after assuming office in 2011, began to clear long-pending free electricity connections with a new vigour. Tangedco took various steps to clear the applications. Chief Minister M.K. Stalin subsequently launched a scheme to provide one lakh free electricity connections to farmers at a function held in Karur in September 2021. He also came up with a list of beneficiaries to be extended free power connections in 2021-22. It was said that Tangedco allocated ₹803 crore to implement the programme.

A year later, Mr. Stalin once again made an announcement to provide 50,000 more free electricity connections to farmers in 2022-23. In addition to them, he inaugurated the provision of 50,000 connections in the third phase at a function held in Tiruchi in July 2023.

However, according to reliable sources, most of the shortlisted farmers in the third phase are yet to get power connections. Tangedco has to erect poles with power transmitting cables, if needed transformers, along the fields to provide connections. It requires mobilising men and materials at various places, where free power connections are required to be given. Tangedco is said to have not taken the steps yet.

A senior official of Tangedco told The Hindu that it required a huge investment to erect poles at remote places. Since it was categorised as free power, Tangedco could not collect fees from the farmers. Tangedco had to take care of various expenditures towards providing connections right from electric poles to electric meters. The process of creating infrastructure for new connections would begin once the receipt of orders from top officials to extend additional power connections.

The official added that Tangedco had suffered huge losses due to the recent floods in Chennai and neighbouring districts and in some southern districts including Tirunelveli and Kanyakumari. It had to divert its entire focus on replacing the damaged poles, transformers and power transmitting cables in the affected areas.