Provide monthly honorarium to women: AIDWA

14 September 2021 17:53 IST

The All India Democratic Women’s Association (AIDWA) on Tuesday urged the DMK government to extend monthly honorarium of ₹1,000 to families holding ration cards with women mentioned as the family head.

Slogans in support of the demand were raised at a demonstration held near the Collectorate here under the leadership of its Thanjavur district secretary S.Thamizhselvi and attended by all India vice-president U.Vasuki and State secretary S.K. Ponnuthai.

The demonstrators also urged the government to discontinue the bio-metric registration system to avail rations through the public distribution system and remove NPHH marking on family cards since it affected poor families.

Demanding issuance of free house-site pattas, they insisted that the government check the increasing retail prices of gas cylinders, petrol and diesel.

They also exhorted the Central and State governments to enhance the number of days under MNREGS from 100 to 200 and to hike the wages under the scheme to ₹600.

The works relating to agriculture activities should also be brought under the MNREGS, which should be extended to urban civic bodies such as town panchayats and municipalities for the benefit of the poor living in urban localities.