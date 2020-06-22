Provide information about people entering Pudukottai from other districts: Collector

22 June 2020 18:30 IST

The Pudukottai district administration has appealed to the public to inform the District Control Room on the telephone number 04322-222207 functioning round-the-clock or contact 1077 to convey information regarding entry of any persons into the district either from other States or districts.

Forty-two persons hailing from other districts have been quarantined so far based on information given by the public to the District Control Room. Based on the test results, they would either be sent for treatment or allowed to be in home quarantine.

District Collector P. Uma Maheswari said in an official release on Monday that information about persons entering Pudukottai district from other districts with e-pass were being obtained and such persons were being screened at the check-posts and monitored. The e-pass was being issued within the stipulated rules for three reasons : death, emergency medical treatment and marriage. Village Administrative Officers of 497 village panchayats and 200 revenue villages had been deployed to monitor those entering Pudukottai district through other routes without obtaining e-pass.

Advertising

Advertising

Information about people coming from other districts was being compiled every day and a daily report sent to the State Health Department through the district administration, Collector Uma Maheswari said. She said a total number of 1,200 beds and 34 ventilators were kept ready in the district for COVID-19 treatment adding that the number of government and private buildings had been compiled in this regard. Round-the-clock vigil was being maintained at the 13 check-posts established at the district border to monitor those coming from other States and other districts into Pudukottai. During the course of such checks as many as 882 persons were sent for quarantine at the designated places and were subjected to screening for COVID-19, the Collector further said.

Meeting with traders

Meanwhile, Ms. Uma Maheswari held a meeting with the representatives of traders associations at the District Collectorate here on Monday and asked them not to sell any products to those who failed to wear a face mask. She also asked the traders to ensure personal distancing at their respective establishments and insist their employees and public to wear a mask. She warned that licence of shops found violating the guidelines prescribed by the State government relating to COVID-19 would be withdrawn and action initiated against them under the Public Health Act.