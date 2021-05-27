‘Provide equal importance to Siddha medicine in COVID–19 treatment’

27 May 2021 18:26 IST

The Tamizh Desiya Periyakkam (TDP) has urged the State government to provide equal importance to Siddha medicine system in the treatment given for COVID-19 patients and the efforts to check the spread of the virus.

In a statement issued here on Thursday, TDP general secretary K.Venkatraman claimed that the efficacy of Siddha treatment for various ailments including the breaking of COVID-19 virus infection chain had been proved in the past through research and treatment.

When the novel coronavirus pandemic hit the society last year, the government had turned its attention towards the use of ‘kabasura kudineer’, ‘nilavembu’ and other Siddha medicines in order to control and prevent the spreading of the COVID-19 virus infection.

Expressing confidence that such treatment methods would definitely produce the desired results in the second wave or in any subsequent waves of novel coronavirus, Mr.Venkatraman urged the State government to enhance the role of Siddha treatment along with allopathy methods in controlling the spread and eradicating the deadly virus.

In order to make available the alternative medicine to COVID-19 patients, the State government should upgrade the Siddha wing in government hospitals as 100-bed units and ensure round-the-clock availability of Siddha practitioners at the hospitals.

Setting up or permitting private players to institute Siddha Medicine Colleges after instituting an University for Siddha Medicine should also be considered by the State government, he added.