Provide better amenities for padayatris going to Samayapuram temple, say activists

Construction of pedestrian pathway or service lanes from No.1 Tollgate suggested

Thousands of devotees trek to the Samayapuram temple for about five weeks during the poochorithal festival. | Photo Credit: File Photo

With the annual ‘ poochorithal’ festival of the Sri Mariamman Temple set to begin this Sunday, a section of activists have urged the government to take steps to build a pedestrian pathway or service lanes from No.1 Tollgate, on the outskirts of the city, to Samayapuram for the benefit of devotees undertaking padayatras to the famous temple.

Citing the existence of a separate pathway for padayatris from Dindigul to Palani, activists say that it was high time that the authorities considered providing a similar facility to ensure the safety of devotees visiting Samayapuram.

From this Sunday, thousands of devotees would trek to the temple from different parts of the State for about five weeks during the poochorithal festival. The Chithirai car festival, Thaipoosam and the Tamil month of Aadi also draw huge crowds to Samayapuram.

“The temple attracts devotees right through the year and many of them come on foot as penance from their home towns to offer worship to Godess Mariamman. In particular, thousands of devotees from Sivagangai, Pudukottai, Dindigul, Theni and Karur districts take up the padyatra,” points out Saravanan Natesan, a road safety activist, who has been lobbying for building the pedestrian pathway.

Most of these devotees converge at No.1 Tollgate on the outskirts of Tiruchi and walk along the busy Tiruchi-Chennai National Highway to reach the temple at Samayapuram. “The number of devotees walking on this stretch is very high and so is the vehicular traffic on the highway. Most vehicles ply at high speed and accidents are frequent,” observes N. Ramakrishnan, a civic activist and founder, MGR Nalpani Mandram. Pointing out that many devotees walk along with decorated vehicles or kavadis, he suggests that service lanes, rather than a pedestrian pathway, be built on either sides of the highway stretch between No.1 Tollgate and Samayapuram.

In the absence of street lights along the highway, the devotees face much hardship as they walk during nights and early hours of the day. Without lights, motorists were also unable to sight the padayatris, activists contend.

“Construction of an exclusive pedestrian pathway will be of immense help for the devotees,” says Mr. Natesan who had also sent a representation to the Chief Minister’s Special Cell. However, his request has been rejected by the State government pointing out that the Tiruchi-Chennai National Highway is under the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

Mr. Saravanan feels that such reasons should not be cited as an impediment as Samayapuram temple is one of the highest revenue earning temples in the State and its devotees deserve to be provided with better amenities. He also suggests building another pedestrian pathway on Nochiam-Manachanallur-Samayapuram stretch, which is also used by a large number of devotees.

There are no public toilets along the stretch between No.1 Tollgate and Samayapuram but for a rest house of the HR&CE Department at Pazhur. More public toilets have to built en route to cater to the devotees. Provision of street lights at every 100 metres will be of great help, he says.

Meanwhile, at a recent meeting with officials to discuss the arrangements being made for the Poochorithal festival, District Collector S. Sivarasu instructed the police to ensure the safety of devotees and initiate appropriate steps to prevent accidents. He also instructed the Highways Department to ensure that roadsides leading to the temple were levelled to help devotees walk without any difficulty.