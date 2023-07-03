July 03, 2023 07:36 pm | Updated 07:36 pm IST - THANJAVUR

Representatives of the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) bus crew employees have exhorted the Transport Department to consider establishing air-conditioned restrooms at major mofussil bus stands in the State.

While thanking the government for its initiative, the trade union representatives wanted the project to be tweaked in such a manner that it really serves the purpose of providing a comfortable stay for the bus crew at the destination points after a long tiring journey.

To begin with, the restroom that was available at the Puratchithalaivar Dr. M. G. R. Bus Stand, Koyambedu, Chennai, could be converted as an air-conditioned facility because most crew members of various transport corporations operating their services to the State Headquarters’ town from different parts of the State resume their return journey within a few hours, said Mathivanan of AITUC.

Similarly, the creation of such a facility at other major mofussil bus stands at Madurai, Coimbatore, Salem and Tiruchi would be beneficial to the drivers and conductors who would be operating their buses to these destinations covering more than 200 to 250 kilometers and commence their return journey after a few hours, he added.

At the same time, some of the drivers and conductors deployed for long-distance service operations from Thanjavur, Kumbakonam and other major towns in the TNSTC, Kumbakonam Division have suggested that the money set apart for creating the facility at the town service depots across the State could be utilised in a better manner by diverting them for renovating and maintaining the toilet facilities at the various depots. .