GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Protracted land acquisition process one of the many factors that delayed road projects in Tamil Nadu: Nitin Gadkari

Published - September 13, 2024 08:04 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The Hindu Bureau
Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari being briefed on the progress of Thanjavur-Vikravandi Highway project on Friday.

Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari being briefed on the progress of Thanjavur-Vikravandi Highway project on Friday. | Photo Credit: R. Vengadesh

Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari said that protracted land acquisition process was also one of the reasons for the delay in implementing road development projects in Tamil Nadu.

Talking to the media after inspecting the ongoing Thanjavur-Vikravandi Highway construction work at Cholapuram near Kumbakonam on Friday, the Minister admitted that the project was supposed to have been completed four years ago. The COVID-19 pandemic, delay in land acquisition process, and other factors have led to the delay.

He added that 95 per cent of the two road package projects – Thanjavur to Cholapuram and Cholapuram to Sethiathope- have been completed despite all these factors.

Regretting the delay in execution of the four-lane project between Sethiathope and Vikravandi, the Minister said a fresh tender would be issued within three months and the works would start soon.

Stating that there were no fund constraints and the Union Ministry was ready to allocate another one lakh crore rupees for road infrastructure development in Tamil Nadu where the Ministry had already spent around two lakh crore rupees over the last decade, he appealed to the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister to ensure that land acquisition and other clearance process were completed quickly.

Listing out various projects implemented, being carried out and proposed for Tamil Nadu, Mr. Gadkari assured the people of Tamil Nadu that the State would have a good road infrastructure facility in near future.

Before winding up his conversation with the media, Mr.Gadkari observed that the river linking project actively pursued by the Union Government to link the Godavari river with the Cauvery river through the rivers Krishna and Pennar, would put an end to the water problem faced by Tamil Nadu.

Published - September 13, 2024 08:04 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.