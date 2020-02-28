Protests not spontaneous: K. Krishnaswamy

Puthiya Tamizhgam president K. Krishnaswamy on Thursday claimed that widespread agitations by Muslims and others against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) were not spontaneous and were instigated for political gain.

Addressing a public meeting organised by his party in Tiruchi, he said that there was hardly any opposition to the CAA immediately after the amendment was passed in both the Houses of the Parliament.

But Muslims started hitting the streets against the CAA after “a well-calculated misinformation campaign” by a few political parties. It was unfortunate that Muslim women, along with children and elders, were brought to the streets by spreading rumours that they would be kept in camps if the CAA was implemented.

“Ever since Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to power, he is taking a number of steps to strengthen the country on all aspects. His actions are aimed at making the country strong. He is not for putting citizens of the country in camps,” Mr. Krishnaswamy felt.

The CAA would in no way affect Indian citizens. It was for providing citizenship to those (illegal non-Muslim immigrants) who did not have citizenship. But Muslims were being misled by false information, he said.