Protests in Tiruchi and Mayiladuthurai over unpaid salaries for Samagra Shiksha teachers

Published - October 07, 2024 07:50 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Part-time teachers employed under Samagra Shiksha held a protest near the Collectorate in Tiruchi. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Teachers and non-teaching staff working under the Samagra Shiksha scheme in Tiruchi and Mayiladuthurai staged demonstrations on Monday, demanding their unpaid salaries for September.

The protests are part of a broader movement across Tamil Nadu, with similar demonstrations taking place in various parts of the State since last week.

Samagra Shiksha, an integrated education initiative covering pre-school to class XII, employs around 20,000 teachers in government schools. The salary delay has affected Block Resource Teacher Educators (BRTEs), part-time teachers, special educators, and non-teaching staff from State and district project offices.

In Tiruchi, the protest was led by district secretary R. Suresh and K. Sesuraj, State president of the Part-Time Teachers Association. Teachers expressed their frustration and demanded immediate payment for their work. A petition was submitted at the Collectorate, urging authorities to resolve the issue quickly.

In Mayiladuthurai, a similar protest took place at the Collectorate, led by K. Pugazhendi, district president of the Part-Time Teachers Association.

