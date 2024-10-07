Protests in Tiruchi and Mayiladuthurai over unpaid salaries for Samagra Shiksha teachers

Teachers and non-teaching staff working under the Samagra Shiksha scheme in Tiruchi and Mayiladuthurai staged demonstrations on Monday, demanding their unpaid salaries for September.

The protests are part of a broader movement across Tamil Nadu, with similar demonstrations taking place in various parts of the State since last week.

Samagra Shiksha, an integrated education initiative covering pre-school to class XII, employs around 20,000 teachers in government schools. The salary delay has affected Block Resource Teacher Educators (BRTEs), part-time teachers, special educators, and non-teaching staff from State and district project offices.

In Tiruchi, the protest was led by district secretary R. Suresh and K. Sesuraj, State president of the Part-Time Teachers Association. Teachers expressed their frustration and demanded immediate payment for their work. A petition was submitted at the Collectorate, urging authorities to resolve the issue quickly.

In Mayiladuthurai, a similar protest took place at the Collectorate, led by K. Pugazhendi, district president of the Part-Time Teachers Association.