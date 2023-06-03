Protests held in front of Tiruchi Head Post Office against BJP MP

June 03, 2023 12:24 am | Updated 12:24 am IST - TIRUCHI

The Tiruchi City police on Friday arrested a section of members of the Desiya Thennindhiya Nadhigal Inaippu Vivasayigal Sangam and Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) after they staged protests separately in front of the Head Post Office at Tiruchi demanding the arrest of BJP Member of Parliament and Wrestling Federation of India president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh who has been accused of sexual harassment.

The protesters extended their solidarity and support to the wrestlers on this issue. About 90 members of the Desiya Thennindhiya Nadhigal Inaippu Vivasayigal Sangam led by their State president P. Ayyakannu were arrested. The city police also arrested about 25 DYFI members. Those arrested were later released.

