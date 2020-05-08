Tiruchirapalli

Protests against opening of TASMAC shops

A group of women staging a protest at Alagiripuram near Kollidam check post in Tiruchi on Friday.

TIRUCHI

Protests by public against opening of TASMAC liquor outlets were held at different places in the district on Friday.

The protest by a group of villagers in Kallagam led to the arrest of 15 persons. The villagers assembled near a TASMAC shop at Kallagam demanding the closure of the liquor outlet.

Police arrested all of them with a case booked agaiust them in Kallakudi police station. A TASMAC shop at Peruvalappur village in Siruganur police station limits remained closed for the second day on Friday due to stiff opposition from the villagers, said police sources.

A group of around 70 women staged a protest at Alagiripuram near Kollidam check post in Tiruchi city police limits opposing the opening of a TASMAC shop situated in that locality.

The women assembled near the shop before it was to open for the day for resumption of liquor sale and demanded that the outlet be closed. The protest prompted the intervention of police, revenue and TASMAC officials.

Some women threw ration rice on the road as part of the protest which led to delay in opening of the liquor outlet. The stir went on for nearly two hours even as officials tried to pacify the protesting women.

The protesting women finally gave up after officials assured that the shop would be shifted to another location within a month. The liquor outlet began functioning from the afternoon, said the sources. In neighbouring Ariyalur district, a TASMAC shop at Kotiyaal village near T. Palur remained closed for the day following public opposition.

Liquor sales reported on the first day in Ariyalur district on Thursday were to the tune of ₹ 1.38 crore through 26 shops. In Tiruchi district, sales reported on the first day were ₹ 7.47 crore, said official sources.

