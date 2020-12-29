‘Protests against farm laws will continue’

The All India Farmers’ Protest Coordination Committee (AIFPCC), Tamil Nadu, on Tuesday declared that protests against the three new farm laws would continue until they were repealed.

Disclosing this to reporters here, P. Shanmugam State general secretary, Tamil Nadu Vivasayigal Sangam, affiliated to CPI(M), and K. Balakrishnan, State Coordinator, AIFPCC, Tamil Nadu, jointly said the Centre’s strategy of explaning the farm laws in order to dilute the resoluteness of agitating farmers near New Delhi would not work.

The protesters were firm in their demand and would not yield to such tactics during their scheduled meeting with the Centre on December 30. The AIFPCC had decided to organise agitations throughout the country if the talks failed, they said.

Hence, if the Centre did not concede to the farmers’ demands, the State unit of AIFPCC would organise protests against the farm laws in all district headquarters in Tamil Nadu until they were withdrawn, the two members said.

Asked to respond to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s claim that the kisan rail service introduced during the COVID-19 pandemic would be beneficial to small and marginal farmers to tap new markets, they termed it as a spoof.

Urging Chief Minister Edappadi K.Palaniswami to clarify on what grounds his government supported the laws, they said farmers from Punjab were on the road because curtains would fall on procurement of wheat and paddy in that State if the Acts became operational.

The Chief Minister, who was vociferous in supporting the laws publicly, should clarify whether the State government had any plans to enact legislation to counter the ‘ill-effects’ of the Central laws on the farmers in the State.

Expressing displeasure over partial grant of permission to AIFPCC to conduct a rally and public meeting in Thanjavur on December 29, the leaders condemned the State government for using the law enforcement machinery to create an image that the not all farmers in the State supported the New Delhi agitation.

Mr. Shanmugam and Mr. Balakrishnan also demanded that those who were taken into preventive custody so as to prevent them from proceeding to Thanjavur to take part in the rally and public meeting on December 29 should be released immediately.