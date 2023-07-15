ADVERTISEMENT

Protestors allege damage to dargah near Uzhavar Sandhai

July 15, 2023 07:57 pm | Updated 07:57 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A group of Muslims on Saturday evening staged a road roko in front of Tiruchi Collectorate demanding action against persons who allegedly damaged a dargah near Thennur Uzhavar Sandhai.

They submitted a petition to District Collector M. Pradeep Kumar. In the petition, they alleged that a few persons had entered the Anar Bagh Dargah near Thennur Uzhavar Sandhai and caused damages early in the morning on Saturday. They claimed that the land was a Waqf property and a few persons had illegally occupied and registered it in their name.

However, police sources said that based on the orders of the Madras High Court, the Revenue department officials gave clearance to the land owners to take possession of the property. After submitting a petition to the Collectorate they called off their protest based on assurances from the revenue department officials to look into the issue.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US