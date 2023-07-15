HamberMenu
Protestors allege damage to dargah near Uzhavar Sandhai

July 15, 2023 07:57 pm | Updated 07:57 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A group of Muslims on Saturday evening staged a road roko in front of Tiruchi Collectorate demanding action against persons who allegedly damaged a dargah near Thennur Uzhavar Sandhai.

They submitted a petition to District Collector M. Pradeep Kumar. In the petition, they alleged that a few persons had entered the Anar Bagh Dargah near Thennur Uzhavar Sandhai and caused damages early in the morning on Saturday. They claimed that the land was a Waqf property and a few persons had illegally occupied and registered it in their name.

However, police sources said that based on the orders of the Madras High Court, the Revenue department officials gave clearance to the land owners to take possession of the property. After submitting a petition to the Collectorate they called off their protest based on assurances from the revenue department officials to look into the issue.

