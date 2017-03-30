Protesting farmer’s daughter sends an appeal

The daughter of one of the Tamil Nadu farmers who are on a protest at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi has appealed to the government to concede to their demand for crop loan waiver so that her father could return home.

Her appeal comes as her 60-year-old father, G. Mahadevan of Oorudayapatti near Thathaiyengarpet in Tiruchi district, fainted during the protest on Wednesday. He is one of the members of the Desiya Thennidia Nadigal Innaippu Vivasayigal Sangam who are on protest in New Delhi demanding crop loan waiver, hike in the quantum of Centre’s drought relief to Tamil Nadu and other demands for the past 17 days.

B. Brinda, the second daughter of Mr. Mahadevan, visited the Collector’s Office here on Thursday to present a petition to the district officials seeking the government’s intervention.

Mr. Mahadevan has three daughters and all of them are married. “We are worried about our father’s health as he is protesting on the streets. He had left for New Delhi without informing us. We heard that he fainted during the protest and had to be taken to hospital. We want the government to intervene as he says he will not return until the farmers demands are conceded,” Ms. Brinda said. Mr. Mahadevan, a widower, owns five acres of land and had suffered heavy losses due to successive crop failure. He was heavily into debt and was under severe mental stress. “I spoke to him over phone, but he says that he will continue the protest until crop loan waiver is announced and would rather die in Delhi than return home,” she said.