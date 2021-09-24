Defence civilian staff to observe protest

TIRUCHI

24 September 2021 20:17 IST

Expressing dismay over what they described as the misguiding poster advertisement, published by the Department of Defence Production, depicting the portrait of Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicating seven new defence companies to the nation, trade unions representing defence civilian employees have decided to observe black day on October 1.

Employees in Ordnance Factory, Tiruchi, and the High Energy Projectile Factory will be joining their counterparts in the defence production units across the country to register their protest.

The 76,000 defence civilian employees of ordnance factories and Ordnance Factory Board Headquarters will observe black day and boycott lunch to convey protest against the clubbing of 41 ordnance factories into seven non-viable corporations,’ C. Srikumar, general secretary of All India Defence Employees Federation, said. All employees belonging to the AIDEF, Bharatiya Pratiraksha Mazdoor Sangh, Confederation of Defence Recognised Associations, National Progressive Defence Employees Federation, and All India Bahujan Defence Employees Federation, will be taking part in the protest.

Advertising

Advertising

The government has splintered the 220 years old ordnance factories. Instead of telling the truth to the nation, the DDP has published a false and misguiding poster and that too using the photograph of the Prime Minister. We protest against this misguiding poster and request you to kindly withdraw the same immediately so as to rectify the mistake,’ a letter sent by the trade unions to the Secretary of Defence Production, New Delhi, said.