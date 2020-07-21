Trade unions plan protest

Trade unions representing defence civilian employees in Ordnance Factory and Heavy Alloy Penetrator Project in Tiruchi and 39 other production units across the country will announce the date for the indefinite strike they had planned against corporatisation on July 28.
The All India Defence Employees Federation, Indian National Defence Workers Federation, and Bharatiya Pratiraksha Mazdoor Sangh on Sunday discussed the mandate against corporatisation and a go-ahead signal for indefinite strike given by the 80,000 strong workforce of 41 ordnance factories under Department of Defence Production through the strike ballot.
The trade unions resolved to hold a nationwide protest in the event of the government deciding on corporatisation, holding demonstrations and wearing black badges, C. Srikumar, general secretary of AIDEF, said.
A proposal for holding a protest on August 4 coinciding with the day of bidding of consultants by the Department of Defence Production for corporatisation plan was discussed. Subsequently, the plan for taking a decision on the indefinite strike on July 28 was finalised, he said adding that campaign and awareness programmes against corporatisation move would continue in all the ordnance factories.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath