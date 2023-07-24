ADVERTISEMENT

Protest staged demanding closure of TASMAC shop

July 24, 2023 06:52 pm | Updated 06:53 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The Hindu Bureau

Members of the National Federation of Indian Women, Thanjavur district unit, staged a demonstration near the Collectorate here on Monday demanding the closure of the TASMAC shop functioning at Puliyakudi Melathoppu near Ammapettai in Papanasam taluk.

The demonstrators, led by the NFIW Thanjavur District president, P.Thamaraiselvi holding the “thali” (turmeric tied yellow thread) in their hands raised slogans demanding the closure of TASMAC shop at Puliyakudi Melathoppu.

Claiming that the functioning of the TASMAC shop at Puliyakudi Melathoppu was a cause for frequent road accidents in their area resulting in the death of several persons, they also alleged that the women and girls passing through that area were subjected to teasing by the alcoholics and several young women in their area had lost their husbands due to regular consumption of TASMAC products.

Hence, they demanded immediate closure of the shop.

