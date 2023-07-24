Protest staged demanding closure of TASMAC shop

July 24, 2023 06:52 pm | Updated 06:53 pm IST - THANJAVUR

Members of the National Federation of Indian Women, Thanjavur district unit, staged a demonstration near the Collectorate here on Monday demanding the closure of the TASMAC shop functioning at Puliyakudi Melathoppu near Ammapettai in Papanasam taluk.

The demonstrators, led by the NFIW Thanjavur District president, P.Thamaraiselvi holding the “thali” (turmeric tied yellow thread) in their hands raised slogans demanding the closure of TASMAC shop at Puliyakudi Melathoppu.

Claiming that the functioning of the TASMAC shop at Puliyakudi Melathoppu was a cause for frequent road accidents in their area resulting in the death of several persons, they also alleged that the women and girls passing through that area were subjected to teasing by the alcoholics and several young women in their area had lost their husbands due to regular consumption of TASMAC products.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hence, they demanded immediate closure of the shop.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.