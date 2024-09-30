Protest staged at Tiruchi Collectorate over death of remand prisoner

Condemning the death of a 40-year-old remand prisoner Dravida Mani, members of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) staged a protest near the District Collectorate in Tiruchi on Monday, alleging police brutality and custodial death.

Dravida Mani, a resident of Ondriyam Palur village in Anthanallur, was arrested by Jeeyapuram police on September 26 for allegedly selling TASMAC liquor illegally. He was subsequently lodged in Tiruchi Central Prison, where he reportedly died on September 28.

Leading the protest, CPI(M) district secretary R. Raja alleged that the police had beaten Dravida Mani in custody, leading to his death. He further claimed that selling illegal TASMAC liquor for small commission was a common practice, often occurring with the knowledge of law enforcement. According to Raja, Dravida Mani was arrested and beaten after he failed to pay a bribe to the police.

Mr. Raja urged the Tamil Nadu government to provide ₹25 lakh as compensation and a government job to a family member of Dravida Mani, who belonged to a Scheduled Caste community. The protesters called for his death to be treated as a murder case and for the arrest of the responsible officers.

Relatives, villagers, and CPI(M) members submitted a petition at the Collectorate, urging immediate action and a fair investigation into the incident.

Meanwhile, family members, for the third day, refused to collect the body from Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital, demanding a proper investigation into Dravida Mani’s death.

