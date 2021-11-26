Protest staged against rise in prices of commodities

Members of various trade unions stage a demonstration near BSNL office in Tiruchi on Friday.

TIRUCHI

26 November 2021 19:21 IST

Members of various central trade unions staged a demonstration here on Friday demanding the union government to take steps to curb increase in prices of all commodities and withdrawal of the three farm laws through Parliament among other demands.

The over-hour long demonstration was held in front of the BSNL head office here in which members of the CITU, AITUC, Labour Progressive Front, INTUC, Hind Mazdoor Sabha and All India Central Council of Trade Unions participated. Office-bearers from the trade unions led the demonstration during which the participants raised slogans in support of their demands.

The trade unions urged the Centre to withdraw the four labour codes passed in the Parliament and increase the number of days under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme from 100 to 200 and provide additional funds for the scheme.

Advertising

Advertising

It also wanted the Centre to withdraw the move to privatise banking, insurance, railways and aviation sectors. Ensuring social security of labourers under the unorganised sector; increasing the investments in essential sectors such as agriculture, education and health; and withdrawal of the Electricity (Amendment) Bill, 2021 were among their other demands. AITUC secretary K. Suresh, S. Joseph Nelson representing the Labour Progressive Front, S. Rengarajan, secretary, CITU, and K. Venkatnarayanan representing the INTUC took part in the demonstration.