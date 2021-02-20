Tiruchirapalli

Protest march demands bifurcation of Thanjavur district

Members of the Coordination Committee for Bifurcation of Thanjavur District on Saturday took out a rally in Kumbakonam defying police ban on such events.

The committee had called for public support to the demonstration scheduled for February 20 and more than a hundred people gathered near mottai gopuram of Aadhikumbeswarar temple to proceed in a procession up to the Old Fish Market area on the same road.

A team of policemen headed by Additional Superintendent of Police Jeyachandran informed the committee office-bearers that they could not proceed with their agitation since permission was not granted to hold the event. However, the organisers entered into a heated argument with the police.

Finally, the police agreed to allow the demonstrators to proceed up to Uchipillayar temple, located at a km away from the starting point where the coordination committee organised a demonstration urging the State government to bifurcate Thanjavur district with Kumbakonam as the new headquarters for the new district.

