ADVERTISEMENT

Protest held over poor road conditions in Kothangudi

Published - November 19, 2024 05:31 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Women from Kothangudi village in Mayiladuthurai district participate in a protest by planting paddy saplings in the waterlogged road on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Residents of Kothangudi panchayat in Tharangambadi taluk in Mayiladuthurai district, along with members of the Communist Party of India (Marxist), on Tuesday staged a novel protest by planting paddy saplings on a rainwater-logged road to draw attention to its poor condition.

The cement road, laid over 20 years ago con Panangudi Colony Street, has deteriorated to such an extent that it is now filled with potholes, making it difficult for residents to walk.

With the recent rain, water has stagnated leaving the residents, including the elderly and children, struggling. The stagnant water has also raised concerns of potential health issues. Despite repeated requests for repair, the authorities have not taken any action to restore the road, prompting the protest, the residents said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US