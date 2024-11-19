 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Protest held over poor road conditions in Kothangudi

Published - November 19, 2024 05:31 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau
Women from Kothangudi village in Mayiladuthurai district participate in a protest by planting paddy saplings in the waterlogged road on Tuesday.

Women from Kothangudi village in Mayiladuthurai district participate in a protest by planting paddy saplings in the waterlogged road on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Residents of Kothangudi panchayat in Tharangambadi taluk in Mayiladuthurai district, along with members of the Communist Party of India (Marxist), on Tuesday staged a novel protest by planting paddy saplings on a rainwater-logged road to draw attention to its poor condition.

The cement road, laid over 20 years ago con Panangudi Colony Street, has deteriorated to such an extent that it is now filled with potholes, making it difficult for residents to walk.

With the recent rain, water has stagnated leaving the residents, including the elderly and children, struggling. The stagnant water has also raised concerns of potential health issues. Despite repeated requests for repair, the authorities have not taken any action to restore the road, prompting the protest, the residents said.

Published - November 19, 2024 05:31 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.