Protest held over poor road conditions in Kothangudi

Residents of Kothangudi panchayat in Tharangambadi taluk in Mayiladuthurai district, along with members of the Communist Party of India (Marxist), on Tuesday staged a novel protest by planting paddy saplings on a rainwater-logged road to draw attention to its poor condition.

The cement road, laid over 20 years ago con Panangudi Colony Street, has deteriorated to such an extent that it is now filled with potholes, making it difficult for residents to walk.

With the recent rain, water has stagnated leaving the residents, including the elderly and children, struggling. The stagnant water has also raised concerns of potential health issues. Despite repeated requests for repair, the authorities have not taken any action to restore the road, prompting the protest, the residents said.