Protest disrupts traffic

Traffic on Mannargudi-Thiruthuraipoondi Road was disrupted for a few hours on Saturday following a road blockade by members of the Communist Party of India demanding the opening of a direct purchase centre at Karuvakulam village near Mannargudi.

The farmers and the CPI were demanding that a DPC be opened at Karuvakulam hamlet coming under Moondramsethi Village Panchayat and had made representations to Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation (TNCSC).

As their request failed to evoke a favourable response, the CPI cadre and farmers blocked vehicular movement on Mannargudi-Thiruthuraipoondi Road by placing paddy bags and harvested paddy on the carriageway.

They withdrew their agitation around noon after police, revenue and TNCSC officials assured them that their demand would be considered positively and a DPC would be opened soon.