Protest disrupts traffic

Traffic on Mannargudi-Thiruthuraipoondi Road was disrupted for a few hours on Saturday following a road blockade by members of the Communist Party of India demanding the opening of a direct purchase centre at Karuvakulam village near Mannargudi.
The farmers and the CPI were demanding that a DPC be opened at Karuvakulam hamlet coming under Moondramsethi Village Panchayat and had made representations to Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation (TNCSC).
As their request failed to evoke a favourable response, the CPI cadre and farmers blocked vehicular movement on Mannargudi-Thiruthuraipoondi Road by placing paddy bags and harvested paddy on the carriageway.
They withdrew their agitation around noon after police, revenue and TNCSC officials assured them that their demand would be considered positively and a DPC would be opened soon.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath