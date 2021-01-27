Tiruchirapalli

Protest by railway workshop staff

About 300 employees of Golden Rock Railway Workshop here staged a protest inside the factory on Wednesday expressing their displeasure over a Deputy Chief Mechanical Engineer issuing a memo to some staff. The employees from the Carriage Shop squatted in front of the office of the Chief Workshop Manager for over two hours. Chief Workshop Manager Shyamadhar Ram assured to look into the issue following which they dispersed. The daily activities went on as usual in other wings, workshop authorities said.

