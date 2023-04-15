April 15, 2023 07:27 pm | Updated 07:27 pm IST - PUDUKOTTAI

Rally and sit-in protest organised by members of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) in Pudukottai on Saturday demanding the closure of a stone quarry were suspended after the district authorities promised to take action against the owner if the quarry continued to function.

The cadre announced a rally from Veviyalpatti village to the Collectorate where the sit-in protest in front of the complex was planned. The protest was temporarily postponed after a peace committee meeting with the officials, according to CITU district secretary A. Sridhar.

The protestors demanded the permanent closure of a private stone quarry owned by M. Murugesan on the grounds that it was causing environmental issues in the locality. They said they were affected by air and water pollution, and the settling dust was also affecting farmlands, waterbodies and grazing grounds for the livestock.

According to the officials, the final investigation is under way, and the quarry will not operate until an order is issued based on the investigation. They promised to take action against the owner, if the quarry continued to function.

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier in September 2022, the cadre along with a section of people from Vathanakurichi staged a demonstration against the functioning of the quarry. Following this, the authorities inspected the quarry. The district administration also ordered the closure of the stone quarry, and the licence was temporarily suspended.

CPI(M) MLA of Gandharvakottai M. Chinnadurai, district secretary S. Kavivarman and others were present.