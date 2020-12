Protest against farm laws

TIRUCHI

17 December 2020 21:25 IST

Fifteen members of Jananayaga Samooga Nala Kootamaippu on Thursday staged a demonstration at Ariyamangalam demanding repeal of new farm laws.

The stir held for about 30 minutes was to express solidarity with farmers staging a protest near Delhi opposing the farm laws. The demonstration was led by the outfit’s coordinator Samsudeen, said police sources.

