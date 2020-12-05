Protest against farm laws

Members of affiliate organisations of Left parties on Saturday burnt effigies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and industrialists Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani at Thiruparaithurai and Manapparai near here to register their protest against the three new farm laws.

The protesters said the laws would favour only corporates and not farmers.

The protests were held on behalf of the All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee of which the Tamil Nadu Vivasayigal Sangam was a constituent, said Sangam district secretary Ayilai Sivasuriyan.

“The government is trying to overpower farmers with the new laws and they will suffer more and will be at the mercy of private companies that will dictate what to sow and how much it should be sold for," he said.

The protesters gathered at Thirupparaithurai where the effigies were set afire. Police rushed to douse them.

A similar protest was held at Manapparai. The organisation members staged demonstrations in various other places including Tiruverumbur, Jeeyapuram, Uppilliyapuram and Valanadu. A total of 153 protesters were taken into custody by Tiruchi district police.