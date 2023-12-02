ADVERTISEMENT

Protest against dress code in Big Temple

December 02, 2023 06:48 pm | Updated 06:48 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The Hindu Bureau

Brihadeeswarar Temple | Photo Credit: VENGADESH R

A group of people, organised under the banner of Idathusarigal Podhu Medai (Common platform of Leftists), staged a protest in the Thanjavur on Saturday against the enforcement of a dress code for visitors to the Brihadeeswarar Temple in the town recently.

The protesters raised slogans against the move introduced by the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments and the Palace Devasthanam under which men are required to wear ‘dhoti’ or trousers with shirt, women vistors have to wear sari, half-saree or salwar suit with a dupatta.

The Big Temple attracts visitors from across the globe and the notification of the dress code, without any consultation with stakeholders, has come as a mystery, the protesters said and urged the department and the devasthanam to withdraw the announcement, failing which a major agitation would be organised. Members of various organisations participated in the agitation.

