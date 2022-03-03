Protest against closure of level-crossing

Residents of Sornakadu and nearby villages located on the outskirts of Peravurani on Thursday staged a demonstration protesting the closure of level-crossing gate number 132 on Tiruvarur-Karaikudi Broad Gauge section.

The erection of a flex banner declaring that the LC number 132 would remain closed from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on March 3 in view of maintenance work triggered the protest. The demonstrators claimed that closure of the LC under the pretext of maintenance work was the first step towards implementing Southern Railway’s move to shun as many LCs as possible in the section.

Already the LC gate 132C in the area had been closed and a road under bridge facility created in lieu of it. LC. However, waterlogging and difficulty in manoeuvring of heavy vehicles and tractors through the RUB rendered the facility useless. Such being the situation, the closure of LC 132 raised suspicion among the villagers that Southern Railway might shut this LC too.

The demonstrators withdrew their agitation after revenue, police and railway officials assured them that peace talks would be convened at the Taluk Office, Peravurani, in a day or two to resolve the issue.