Protest against changes in labour laws

Members of various trade unions protesting in Tiruchi on Saturday.

08 August 2020 20:20 IST

TIRUCHI

Members of various trade unions, affiliated to the Opposition parties, staged demonstrations in various parts of the city and the district on Saturday in protest against the changes in labour laws and to press for their various other demands.

The agitation was in protest against the amalgamation of Central labour laws into four codes and against the amendments to the Electricity Act and the cancellation of the Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited for 4G upgrade. The protesters, among other things, demanded sanction of ₹ 22,500 as compensation to labourers such as construction workers who had suffered job losses over for five months due to the lockdown.

The agitators, representing the LPF, CITU, AITUC, INTUC, HMS and AICCTU, staged the demonstrations in front of the BSNL Office in the city and at Woraiyur and Edamalaiapattipudur. The union members also staged protests in Thuraiyur, Manapparai, Lalgudi and other centres in the district.