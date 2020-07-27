Protest against central laws

Farmers protesting at Tiruchi on Monday.

27 July 2020 18:01 IST

TIRUCHI/THANJAVUR

Members of various Opposition parties and farmers associations organised under the banner of All India Farmers Struggle Coordination Committee in Tiruchi and delta districts on Monday in protest against the amendment to the Electricity Act and certain other Central ordinances, which, they said, would affect the agriculture sector adversely and favour the corporates.

The agitators contended that the amendment to the Electricity Act would lead to the withdrawal of free power to farm connections. The committee also opposed the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Ordinance 2020; the Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Ordinance 2020 and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Ordinance 2020 stating that they would only favour big businesses and corporates.

They held black flags and staged the protest in front of the Communist Party of India office at Periya Milaguparai.

In Thanjavur, the demonstrators, assembled near the Thanjavur Railway Junction and raised slogans demanding the withdrawal of what they termed as “corporate-oriented” Acts which would pave the way for the corporate companies to take over the agriculture sector.

They also demanded the amendments to the Electricity Act, which, they claimed resulted in the withdrawal of free farm power supply implemented by some State governments, including Tamil Nadu.

Similar demonstrations were organised by the committee at 100 places in Thanjavur district and various centres in Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam and Pudukottai districts. Members of Left parties, the DMK, Congress and other friendly parties participated.

A group of people staged a symbolic demonstration by organising the `cremation’ of farm equipment at Thirupoonthuruthi near Thanjavur.