Protest against CAA continues

TIRUCHI
Members of Muslim outfits continued with their waiting agitation at Muthupettai in Tiruvarur district for the second day on Sunday opposing Citizenship Amendment Act, National Register of Citizens and National Population Register.
The agitation organised by all Jammath and Muslim outfits since Saturday evening had the participation of a large number of Muslim men and women, besides children.
The protesters urged the State government not to conduct a survey relating to National Register of Citizens and National Population Register. Efforts by the local police to pacify protesters through talks did not fructify. Presence of police personnel has been beefed up at Muthupettai in view of the agitation.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.