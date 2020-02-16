Protest against CAA continues

TIRUCHI

Members of Muslim outfits continued with their waiting agitation at Muthupettai in Tiruvarur district for the second day on Sunday opposing Citizenship Amendment Act, National Register of Citizens and National Population Register.

The agitation organised by all Jammath and Muslim outfits since Saturday evening had the participation of a large number of Muslim men and women, besides children.

The protesters urged the State government not to conduct a survey relating to National Register of Citizens and National Population Register. Efforts by the local police to pacify protesters through talks did not fructify. Presence of police personnel has been beefed up at Muthupettai in view of the agitation.